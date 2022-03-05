Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. Cut by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

