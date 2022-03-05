Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Horizon Technology Finance Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

HRZN stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $309.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

