Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OSH. Truist Financial cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.03. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $65.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $937,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $79,688.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,583. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 15.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

