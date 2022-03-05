Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RIGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th.

RIGL stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $519.86 million, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.