Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP) Issued By Raymond James

Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Pediapharm in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pediapharm’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

TSE:MDP opened at C$3.12 on Friday. Pediapharm has a 1 year low of C$2.40 and a 1 year high of C$8.53. The stock has a market cap of C$62.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

