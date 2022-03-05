Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for WW International, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WW International in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Truist Financial also issued estimates for WW International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WW. KeyCorp lowered shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $635.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 18.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after buying an additional 419,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WW International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WW International by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 498,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WW International during the third quarter valued at $4,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

