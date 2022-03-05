Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Boosted by Desjardins (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$149.71.

TSE BMO opened at C$146.25 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$107.36 and a 52 week high of C$152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$145.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$136.81.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

