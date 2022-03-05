Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Chart Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $143.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.60. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,940,000 after buying an additional 1,858,676 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,116 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 6,827.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,396,000 after purchasing an additional 615,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $40,670,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.