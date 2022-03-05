Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Shares of C stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.