Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Reduced by Truist Financial (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $37.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $39.11. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2023 earnings at $28.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $41.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $123.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $31.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $136.00 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,891.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,168.00 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,968.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,833.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 150,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $161,309,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1,730.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after buying an additional 71,941 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

