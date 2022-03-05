QP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.9% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Danaher by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.54. 2,474,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,586. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.93. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

