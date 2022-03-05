Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Quanta Services worth $82,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

NYSE:PWR opened at $109.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.79 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.