Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) PT Lowered to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanterix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Quanterix has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $67,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $396,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

