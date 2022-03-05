Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $823.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) will report sales of $823.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $811.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $829.74 million. Quidel posted sales of $375.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $745.55 million to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QDEL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Quidel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quidel by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Quidel by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,088. Quidel has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.42.

Quidel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.