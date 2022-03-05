Raymond James Lowers Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target to $13.00

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,992,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,447,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,697 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 6,679,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,808,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,069,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,252,000 after acquiring an additional 986,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,838,000 after acquiring an additional 175,327 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

