Raymond James Raises Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $105.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $70.99.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 34.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

