Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. Reading International has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $90.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

