Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Down 55.6% in February

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Recharge Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. Recharge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

