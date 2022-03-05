Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.52 Million

Analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $291.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.23 million and the highest is $293.80 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $201.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

RRGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of RRGB opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

