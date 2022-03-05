Redd (RDD) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,107.78 or 0.99901201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00076889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022478 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001969 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00276687 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

