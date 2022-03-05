Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

