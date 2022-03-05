Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.95% of Eastside Distilling worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 72.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 197,410 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 95.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 123.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

