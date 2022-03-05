Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.23% of Rubicon Technology worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of Rubicon Technology stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Rubicon Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.34.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating).
