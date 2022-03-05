Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.23% of Rubicon Technology worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Rubicon Technology stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Rubicon Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

