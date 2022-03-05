Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Issuer Direct worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 41.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 million, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct Co. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

