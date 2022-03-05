Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 16,067 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CSW Industrials worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CSW Industrials by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $119.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.42 and a 200 day moving average of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

CSWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

