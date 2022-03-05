Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 102.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,146,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $114.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.07. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.