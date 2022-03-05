ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNW. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,329,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

