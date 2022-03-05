Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 630 ($8.45) price target on the stock.
RTO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.72) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.59) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.98) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 638.33 ($8.56).
RTO opened at GBX 480.50 ($6.45) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 521.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 567.83. The company has a market capitalization of £8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.82. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 459.20 ($6.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 662 ($8.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55.
About Rentokil Initial (Get Rating)
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
