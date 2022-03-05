Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Provention Bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.49) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.46).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

PRVB stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $375.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.68.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 702,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

