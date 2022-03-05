Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $945.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after acquiring an additional 263,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 239,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 118,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

