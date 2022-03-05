Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on URBN. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after acquiring an additional 802,424 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,052,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,796,000 after acquiring an additional 354,039 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,587,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,678,000 after buying an additional 162,652 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $115,575,000 after buying an additional 871,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,719,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after buying an additional 76,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.