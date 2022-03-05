Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446,586 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth $198,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

