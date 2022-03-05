Richard Scott Blackley Sells 2,605 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $18,000.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

