Richard Scott Blackley Sells 2,605 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $18,000.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:OSCR opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.
About Oscar Health (Get Rating)
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
See Also
