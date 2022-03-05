Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) PT Raised to GBX 740 at Berenberg Bank

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($9.53) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rightmove from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Rightmove from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.86) to GBX 650 ($8.72) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $695.00.

RTMVY opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

