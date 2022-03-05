Robert P. Walker Sells 3,593 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) EVP Robert P. Walker sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $134,270.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE APR opened at $37.36 on Friday. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 3,433.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,639,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Apria by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,909,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after buying an additional 789,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apria by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after buying an additional 370,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apria by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after buying an additional 345,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apria by 1,114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 290,181 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Apria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.