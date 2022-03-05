Robert P. Walker Sells 3,593 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) EVP Robert P. Walker sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $134,270.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE APR opened at $37.36 on Friday. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68.
Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 3,433.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.
Apria Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apria (APR)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.