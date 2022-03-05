Robert W. Baird Cuts Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target to $8.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

