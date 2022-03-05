Rocket Companies, Inc. Announces Dividend of $1.01 (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Rocket Companies to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.

Shares of RKT opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 988,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 89,003 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 76,173 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 181,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 56,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 52,947 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

