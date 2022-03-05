Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

