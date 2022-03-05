Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of RMO opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $183.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.94. Romeo Power has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

In related news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,420,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $2,556,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,925,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,933. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 2,698.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,666 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 788.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,662,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,218,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 773,911 shares during the period. 31.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

