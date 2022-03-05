Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

RMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Romeo Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Romeo Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of Romeo Power stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.37. 8,849,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,227. Romeo Power has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

In related news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,420,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $2,556,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,925,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,933. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Romeo Power by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,409,000 after buying an additional 3,901,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 2,698.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,666 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 788.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,662,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,218,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 773,911 shares during the period. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

