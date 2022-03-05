Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,669,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 175,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 81.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 203,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 91,266 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

