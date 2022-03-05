Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of The Ensign Group worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENSG stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.61. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

