Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.28 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,277 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.32% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,240,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 149,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,098,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after buying an additional 187,805 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $33.93 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23.

