Royal Bank of Canada Increases Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target to C$2.50

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.
Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .
