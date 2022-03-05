Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to C$45.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CFPZF. CIBC increased their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

