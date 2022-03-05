Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.31% of Avid Technology worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVID stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $168,807.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

