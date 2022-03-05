Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $31.00

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TWKS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turing has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Turing stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95. Turing has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turing will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Turing by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after buying an additional 1,222,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Turing in the third quarter worth approximately $25,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

