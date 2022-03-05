Royal Bank of Canada Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $156.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Shares of ETN opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $131.86 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

