Royal Bank of Canada Trims Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price to $214.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.93.

JAZZ opened at $154.42 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after buying an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,859,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $63,700,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

