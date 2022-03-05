Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Up 9.7% This Week

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $153,730.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.85 or 0.06754041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.50 or 1.00118819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00048406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,623,108 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

